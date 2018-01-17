Salina, KS

VIDEO: Bob Dole Honored With Congressional Gold Med

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2018

Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday afternoon.

At a historic ceremony in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, the Kansas Congressional Delegation joined other leaders including President Trump and Vice President Pence and honored Kansasâ€™ favorite son, U.S. Senator Bob Dole by presenting him with the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator, and statesman.

Senator Dole is only the 8th out of 1,973 Senators to earn this award. Other Congressional Gold Medal Senate honorees include Senators Robert Kennedy, John Glenn and Harry Truman.

Dole is a decorated veteran who lost the use of his right arm after being seriously injured in World War Two.

The Russell native was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 but lost the election to President Bill Clinton.

Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

Congress honors Kansas Senator Bob Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal. Congratulations, Senator Dole!

Posted by Senator Pat Roberts on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

