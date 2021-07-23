BREAKING NEWS

Semi-Auto Tossed from Stolen Truck

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2021

Police are trying to piece together who was driving a pickup that led officers on a high speed chase through the Indian Village neighborhood early Friday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:40am an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop after the driver in a GMC Sierra truck failed to signal for a turn – then sped up when the officer turned on the lights.

The chase reached speeds of 70 mph and wound through Indian Village ending with an abandoned, overheated pickup in the 800 block of Willow.

Officers also found a 40-caliber handgun along the trail that was possible broken when it was thrown from the truck.

Investigators contacted the truck’s owner and don’t consider them a suspect in the case.

No one was injured in the incident.

