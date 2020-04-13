Second Saline County COVID-19 Death

The tenth positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County, and the second death. There is also a facility in Salina with an outbreak.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the latest case is a female in her 60s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

The agency was also notified that one of the previously identified positive cases has passed away.

The Saline County Health Department is working closely with KDHE after a facility in Salina was recognized by KDHE for having an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. At this time, information about this facility will not be released to the public.

The Health Department has already contacted all employees at this facility that were at risk for exposure.

At 11 am, KDHE reported a total of 1376 confirmed cases in Kansas and 62 deaths. Saline County has a total of 10 positive cases, with two of those resulting in death.