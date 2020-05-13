Salina, KS

Second Prison Staffer Dies From COVID-19

Todd PittengerMay 13, 2020

A second staff member at a Kansas prison has died from COVID-19 related issues.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections another staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Tuesday, May 12, due to complications from COVID-19. This is the second staff member death related to the virus.

The staff member was a male over the age of 50 with nearly 20 years of dedication to KDOC. He served in various roles throughout his tenure, most recently as a Corrections Supervisor I.

More than 750 people at the prison have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

