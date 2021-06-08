Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 69 °

Second Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJune 8, 2021

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Tuesday there have been two arrests

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Hyman is the latest arrest. She was wanted for felony failure to appear for theft and drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The May list generated 16 arrests, including a murder suspect.  Additionally, one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include among other things aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,433 criminals have been caught, and 429 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Second Most Wanted Arrest

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Tuesday there have been two arrests...

June 8, 2021 Comments

Desert Shield, Storm Vets Invited t...

Top News

June 8, 2021

Kowar can’t find groove in sh...

Sports News

June 8, 2021

New Emergency Radio System Launches

Top News

June 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Second Most Wanted Arrest
June 8, 2021Comments
Summer Sees More Property...
June 7, 2021Comments
7 New COVID Cases
June 7, 2021Comments
Click It or Ticket Enforc...
June 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices