Second Most Wanted Arrest

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Tuesday there have been two arrests

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Hyman is the latest arrest. She was wanted for felony failure to appear for theft and drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The May list generated 16 arrests, including a murder suspect. Additionally, one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include among other things aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,433 criminals have been caught, and 429 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted