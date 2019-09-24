Second Kansas Vaping-Related Death

A second vaping-related death is being reported in Kansas.

State officials confirmed the death Monday.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the state has had two confirmed deaths related to vaping. The first Kansas death related to vaping or using e-cigarettes was a female resident over the age of 50 with underlying health conditions. The second death is a male over the age of 50 who also had underlying health conditions.

Kansas currently has nine probable/confirmed vaping related cases, including the two deaths. Of the cases, five are male and four are female and range in age from 17-67 years old. All were hospitalized, five have been released from the hospital and two remain hospitalized.

Regarding the types of vaping products used, there was a combination of those reporting using only nicotine, only THC, only CBD and a combination of THC and nicotine.

Due to the small numbers of those affected, KDHE is not releasing locations of those affected or information about specific cases.

According to the CDC, the number of vaping-related illnesses nationally has climbed to 530, with several deaths nationwide as federal and state health officials continue to search for the cause of the outbreak. These new numbers indicate a dramatic 40 percent increase from last week, when the agency reported 380 cases in 36 states and the Virgin Islands. Half of the patients are under 25 years old. In response to the rapid pace of the outbreak, the CDC has opened its Emergency Operations Center.