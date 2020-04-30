Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 55 °

Second Inmate With COVID-19 From Lansing Prison Dies

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2020

A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died on Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the resident was a male over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 25th. He was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24th. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Kansas News

Second Inmate With COVID-19 From La...

A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died on Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19. ...

April 30, 2020 Comments

21st Saline County Confirmed COVID-...

COVID-19 Top News

April 30, 2020

K-State Athletics Announces Series ...

Sports News

April 29, 2020

K-State Announces New Budget Steps ...

COVID-19 Top News

April 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Second Inmate With COVID-...
April 30, 2020Comments
Listen to Fight Fear, COV...
April 29, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4...
April 29, 2020Comments
Saline County Property Ta...
April 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH