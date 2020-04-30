Second Inmate With COVID-19 From Lansing Prison Dies

A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died on Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the resident was a male over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for the virus on April 25th. He was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24th. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.