Second Half Surge Propels Salina Central over Goddard

Photo Courtesy of Tanner Colvin

Final

Goddard 32

Salina Central 62

Salina Central defeated the Goddard Lions in the Regional round of the 5A West playoffs 62-32. It was a close game early, but the Mustangs took control of the game in the second half thanks to a couple Goddard turnovers.

The Mustangs got the ball first and QB Griffin Hall connected with WR Bodie Rodriguez on a big pass play that set Salina Central up in Goddard territory. Shortly after, RB Cooper Reves ran the ball from 10 yards out to put the Mustangs up 7-0. Both teams exchanged punts but Goddard did tie the ballgame up at 7 on a 21 yard touchdown run by RB Erik Olivas. The Mustangs answered a few plays later with an impressive 75 yard touchdown run by Cooper Reves gave the Mustangs the lead again.

A big story line in the game was in the first quarter, QB Brock Sullivan for Goddard went down with an injury. WR Bryer Rojas would be the back up quarterback. Goddard was unable to move the ball on their next drive and were forced to punt. On the next Mustangs possession, Hall connected with WR Keaton Smith on a 16 yard touchdown pass to increase the Mustang lead. A couple more punts by both teams were exchanged, but Olivas for Goddard had a 30 yard run and then a 6 yard touchdown run on the Lions next drive. The Mustangs would answer yet again thanks to a 4th down run by Hall and another big run by Reves. Hall would find Keaton Smith again on another 16 yard touchdown pass. Sullivan would return for the final drive of the half for Goddard.

The halftime score was 28-14 with the Mustangs in the lead. It seemed like a setup for a competitive second half. Goddard would receive the ball to start the second half but a fumble on the kickoff from the Lions was recovered by the Mustangs. Two plays later, Reves scored on a 14 yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 35-14. Goddard would start their first drive of the second half but two plays in to the drive, Olivas fumbled and DB Alex Garcia recovered for the Mustangs. Mustangs answered again with a 28 yard touchdown pass from Hall to Smith to make it 42-14.

At this point in the game, Salina Central commanded the rest of the game. Both teams would have occasional scores. The Mustangs would score more touchdowns on a 15 yard pass from Hall to WR Noah Peck, a 26 yard run by Cooper Reves and 44 yard touchdown run by backup QB Eli Kreighbaum. Goddard had additional scores from two touchdowns by Erik Olivas and a 6 yard touchdown run by Sullivan who returned from Injury.

On offense, the Mustangs were rarely stopped. They were able to run and throw at will and Cooper Reves ended the night with 4 touchdowns. Griffin Hall had 4 touchdown passes, 3 to Keaton Smith and 1 to Noah Peck.

Salina Central improved to 9-1 on the season. It is their first 9 win season since 2005. They will play Salina South next week at Salina Stadium. Goddard ended their season at 6-4 overall.

