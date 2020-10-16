Salina, KS

Search Is On For The Owner of a Four Wheeler Suspected as Stolen

Jeremy BohnOctober 16, 2020

A four wheeler is found just outside of the Salina city limits and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to reunite the machine with its owner.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 2001 Honda 400 EX four wheeler was found on Wednesday in the 1500 block of W. Old Highway 40. Crews with the railroad found the machine abandoned beside the railroad tracks.

The four wheeler is currently colored red, but Soldan says that it appears that it was previously green and black in color.

Four wheelers are typically not registered and there are none reported as missing that match this description. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public to hopefully find its owner.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

