SDI Jump Start Gift Cards

Salina Downtown Inc. is hoping their upcoming gift card promotion will provide a jump start to businesses who have been finding new ways to operate, or have been stuck waiting behind “Closed” signs for weeks.

SDI Executive Director Penny Bettles says that twenty five downtown merchants can be found on the their website – and the discounted gift cards can be purchased beginning this Friday.

The gift cards can then be used at a time the patron feels safe to redeem them.

Behind the scenes, SDI found sponsors to help offset the 25-percent savings being passed onto customers, allowing merchants to receive full payment on the gift card purchases.

“It’s a win, win for our merchants and folks around Salina who love a good deal,” Bettles said.

During a Buy One Get One Free promotion from SDI on April 14, patrons gobbled up $10,000 worth of gift cards in just two hours, confirming confidence in the public’s appetite to help struggling businesses in Salina.

The 25-Percent Off Gift Cards will be available for purchase at 10am, Friday May 1, 2020 by heading to SDI’s site at https://www.salinadowntown.org

Another quiet weekday in Downtown Salina, as businesses wait for a green light to open.