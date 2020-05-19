Scissor Tale

Salinans are back in the chair at there favorite barbershop or salon for hair care, as Kansas continues to reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After weeks of being shut down by the state government, hairdressers rejoiced on Monday opening their doors to a list of shaggy customers.

Janelle Hull, owner of A Cut Above salon tells KSAL News the past couple of days have been very busy.

Hull’s shop and others around Salina are working with a back log of appointments as walk-in customers are not allowed at this time. She says they are taking extra precautions for social distancing and sanitizing the shop – a move that allows for more conversation with her patrons.