Scissor Tale

Jeff GarretsonMay 19, 2020

Salinans are back in the chair at there favorite barbershop or salon for hair care, as Kansas continues to reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After weeks of being shut down by the state government, hairdressers rejoiced on Monday opening their doors to a list of shaggy customers.

Janelle Hull, owner of A Cut Above salon tells KSAL News the past couple of days have been very busy.

 

 

Hull’s shop and others around Salina are working with a back log of appointments as walk-in customers are not allowed at this time. She says they are taking extra precautions for social distancing and sanitizing the shop – a move that allows for more conversation with her patrons.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

