Schools Uniting to “Swim to a Wish”

The Salina Central and Salina South swim teams are uniting for a marathon event, and will “Swim to a Wish”. Swimmers from the two schools are planning to work together and complete a 100 mile relay to raise awareness and funds for Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas

Swim To A Wish is a fundraiser that was started by Wish Dad and Campus High School Swim Coach Kelly Kennedy, in 2013. The concept is simple, swim team members join together to swim a 100-mile marathon in relay format over the course of a weekend. The impact is huge. In its seven year run, the event has spread from one school to ten schools and has raised more than $240,000 for Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. Funds are raised through individual and corporate donations.

The eighth annual event will take place across the state, including in Salina, this weekend. The swimmers will begin Friday afternoon and continue throughout the weekend until they complete the 100-mile goal. The teammates will swim in relay race form. Each swimmer will complete 71 lengths of the pool before tagging the next swimmer who will then swim 71 lengths, equal to one mile. The swimmers swim continuously until each one completes 20 miles, resulting in 100 total miles. Only one swimmer will be in the water at a time.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has served more than 8,385 children and families since 1983. Each of their wish children spends much of their childhood enduring frightening hospital stays and painful treatments. When a wish is granted, a child replaces: fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. With more than 400 Missouri and Kansas children currently awaiting wishes, the need for our services continues to grow. Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas receives referrals weekly. They anticipate in the next year that up to 600 Missouri & Kansas children will be born or diagnosed with a critical medical condition. It is their vision to be able to grant the wish of every child who qualifies for their program.

The Salina swimmers will be at the South High Natatorium from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 8am swimming laps.

Fundraising site: http://site.wish.org/swimtoawish2020