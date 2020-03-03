Schools to Test Tornado Plan

What kind of weather will Kansas see this spring? Regardless of the answer, we know that now is the time to prepare. In addition to multiple safety drills practiced throughout the school year, every school conducts a tornado drill during March. Many of them will participate in the statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 3 at 10:00 a.m.

At Salina Public Schools, if a tornado warning begins during the school day, students and staff will take refuge in their building’s storm shelter. Once they relocate to the storm shelters, exterior doors of the school building may be locked and entry into the building is not guaranteed.

When a tornado warning has been announced, the district encourages parents to seek shelter and to wait until after the warning has been lifted before coming to the school. The district will use the School Messenger notification system to update parents by text, email and phone.

During tornado warnings, school buses will arrive at the nearest school where students will take shelter in that building’s storm shelter. Once emergency officials have issued an “all clear,” bus routes will resume and students will be returned safely home. These procedures and information about spring weather safety are on the district website.