Schools Already Battling COVID-19 Cases

Even though students in Kansas are not yet back in the classroom, some school districts are already dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The school district in Colby is dealing with the virus. USD 315 says they received notification that one or more individuals who attended a middle school volleyball / football concussion video meeting on August 6th, and also one or more individuals who attended a Colby High School football meeting on August 6th, have tested positive for Covid-19. The health department will notify individuals considered to be in close contact with those who have tested positive and provide guidance.

COVID-19 cases are also confirmed at two Wichita schools. The Wichita Public School District confirmed Wednesday that staff members at Curtis Middle School and Sowers Alternative High School tested positive for the coronavirus. The district says people who came into close contact with the infected employees will be notified. Students will not start classes until September 8th.