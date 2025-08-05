School Zone Lights Begin Again

Salina schools resume classes soon and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume as well. Salina USD 305 teachers head back to school this week, and classes resume later next week.

The flashing speed limit sign beacons will be reactivated on Wednesday, August 6th, a week in advance of the first day of school. Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in these zones around schools, and the reduced speed limit locations.

The enforcement of these reduced speed school zones will begin on Wednesday August 13th, as area schools resume.

Motorists are also encouraged to be aware of children entering and exiting buses as Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.