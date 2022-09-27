Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 55 °

School Threat Prompts Increased Security

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2022

A threat found written in a bathroom is prompting an increased police presence in and around a Salina school to  begin the day Tuesday.

Parents of students at Salina South High School were notified Monday evening there was a report of threatening graffiti in a girl’s restroom stall. The graffiti included the statements “School shooting tmrw 8:30 am” and “Get ready! Bring yo guns to school and let the fun begin!”

The school has been working with the Salina Police Department to identify whoever is responsible for the statements.

The goal is to ensure the safety of students and staff. There will be increased police presence Tuesday morning at the school, and staff will be monitoring the hallways and the school.

Parents are reminded it is a good time to remind your student to notify an adult if they hear or read information that could indicate a school safety issue. Open communication is the best way to maintain a safe learning environment.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Hurt When Truck Rolls

A single-vehicle crash near Russell sent a truck driver from La Crosse to the hospital in Salina. ...

September 27, 2022 Comments

School Threat Prompts Increased Sec...

Top News

September 27, 2022

Aerobatic Championships Begin Sunda...

Top News

September 26, 2022

Kansas Basketball Announces Details...

Sports News

September 26, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Hurt When Truck Ro...
September 27, 2022Comments
Steam Train to Make Last ...
September 26, 2022Comments
Cause of Death Determined
September 26, 2022Comments
K9 Helps Apprehend Suspec...
September 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra