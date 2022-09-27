School Threat Prompts Increased Security

A threat found written in a bathroom is prompting an increased police presence in and around a Salina school to begin the day Tuesday.

Parents of students at Salina South High School were notified Monday evening there was a report of threatening graffiti in a girl’s restroom stall. The graffiti included the statements “School shooting tmrw 8:30 am” and “Get ready! Bring yo guns to school and let the fun begin!”

The school has been working with the Salina Police Department to identify whoever is responsible for the statements.

The goal is to ensure the safety of students and staff. There will be increased police presence Tuesday morning at the school, and staff will be monitoring the hallways and the school.

Parents are reminded it is a good time to remind your student to notify an adult if they hear or read information that could indicate a school safety issue. Open communication is the best way to maintain a safe learning environment.