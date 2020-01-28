School Listening Sessions Continue Thursday

Community conversations about what the Salina community wants for our students and what will be emphasized will continue this week. The second of four planned open meetings will be held on Thursday.

Planned meetings include:

January 30, 5:30-6:45, Central HS Cafeteria*+

March 3, 5:30-6:45, Oakdale Elementary Multipurpose Room*

March 21, 10:00-11:15, South HS Commons*

Everyone’s voice and participation are vital as areas for celebration and areas for continual growth are determined. Please plan to join one of these important conversations that will inform and guide the work at USD 305.

For those unable to attend a meeting, an online survey is available at usd305.com.

Hear Superintendent Exline explain more about the listening sessions by watching this video.

*Free, on-site childcare.

+Translators available.