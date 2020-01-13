Salina, KS

School Listening Sessions Begin Monday Night

USD 305January 13, 2020

Community conversations about what the Salina community wants for our students and what will be emphasized will occur at four open meetings this winter.

  • January 13, 5:30-6:45, Stewart Elementary Multipurpose Room*+
  • January 30, 5:30-6:45, Central HS Cafeteria*+
  • March 3, 5:30-6:45, Oakdale Elementary Multipurpose Room*
  • March 21, 10:00-11:15, South HS Commons*

Everyone’s voice and participation are vital as areas for celebration and areas for continual growth are determined. Please plan to join one of these important conversations that will inform and guide the work at USD 305.

For those unable to attend a meeting, an online survey will be available at usd305.com beginning January 13.

Hear Superintendent Exline explain more about the listening sessions by watching this video.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

