School Funding Plan Advances

April 4, 2018

Kansas lawmakers are one step closer to approving a new school finance plan.

The Kansas House voted yesterday to advance a plan to boost school funding by 522-million-dollars over the next five years.

The Kansas Senate announced yesterday it will not vote on a school funding plan until lawmakers pass a bill creating a constitutional amendment promising the state will make suitable provisions to fund public schools.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last October schools aren’t adequately funded, and they gave the legislature an April 30th deadline to create a new education finance formula.

