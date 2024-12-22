Scholarship Opportunity Available

Local high school seniors and college freshmen are encouraged to apply for a scholarship offered by the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association (KCCEOA).

According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss, the association will award 10 to 12 scholarships of $500 to Kansas students pursuing higher education.

“KCCEOA is committed to supporting Kansas youth and their future success through this scholarship program,” said Doss. “I hope to see Saline County students among this year’s recipients.”

This scholarship program is designed to ease the financial burden of college expenses and recognizes the hard work of Kansas students striving for academic excellence.

Eligibility and Application Information:

Open to Kansas high school seniors and college freshmen.

Must be majoring in Journalism, Political Science, Business Accounting, or Communications.

Applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Applications are due by April 4, 2025. Submissions can be made via mail or email.

The application process requires completing all forms, submitting an essay about career goals, providing transcripts, and including two letters of reference. Scholarship winners will be announced during the KCCEOA May meeting. Saline County winners will be notified personally by Jamie Doss.

Parents, educators, and school officials are encouraged to share this opportunity with eligible students.