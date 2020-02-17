Salina, KS

Scammer Claims from S.S. Administration

KSAL StaffFebruary 17, 2020

A Salina woman falls victim to a phone scam.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a thief used a phone call to convince a 46-year-old woman that the Social Security Administration was going to suspend her Social Security number if she did not send them $1,000 immediately.

To make the payment, the woman purchased two, $500 gift cards at Walmart and gave the scammer the pin numbers.

Police say the phone screen indicated the call was from Florida, but that does not mean it originated there and could have been manipulated digitally.

Loss is listed at $1,000.

