Scam Alert: Toll Scam Warning Renewed

The Kansas Department of Transportation is again warning the public about a scam involving fraudulent text messages – known as smishing – which falsely claim to be from the agency and demand payment for unpaid tolls.

KDOT does not collect tolls for any roadway, and does not request or collect payment via text message.

These messages are not legitimate. Do not click or open links. Clicking links may expose your personal and financial information to scammers.

Never share sensitive personal or financial information via text message, or by clicking on unknown links.

If you’ve received a scam message, delete and report as junk. If you’ve provided payment information at a fraudulent web site, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.