Scam Alert: Benefits Suppression

Jeremy BohnMay 11, 2020

A Saline County resident notified authorities after being sent a potential scam letter in the mail.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that they were notified of a resident receiving a note in the mail from the “Benefits Suppression Unit for Saline County” over the weekend.

The letter said that it is a notice of intent to levee social security benefits before giving an amount ‘due’ of $18,000 to be paid by May 15.

Soldan says that the only way to settle the fee is to contact a 1-800 number listed.

