Area girls who might not yet have a prom dress, or who are contemplating not going to prom because of the cost, are invited to “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” this weekend.

The new event is the brainchild of Megan Miller of Salina, and is being hosted by downtown Salina boutique Poppy & Vine.

Miller tells KSAL News after incurring the cost of her daughter’s prom several years ago, she felt inspired to do something to help offset the cost. With the help of Poppy & Vine she is finally able to finally pull it off.

All girls are invited to come in, pick out a dress and try it on, and leave with it if they like it. The girls set the price. The cost is what they feel comfortable in paying.

Miller says she wants to break the “stigma of giveaway-type events”. This event will have a celebratory vibe, with music, laughter, and encouragement to make the girls feel special.

As of late this week there were over 175 dresses available, from the very simple to very elegant, short basic dresses, and long fluffy sparkly ball gowns. Sizes range from 0 to 26.

Along with picking out a prom dress, girls can also sign up for prom day beauty services from local stylists, including hair and makeup. Appointment can be made for April 11th and April 18th.

The “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” event will be held at Poppy & Vine at 108 S Santa Fe on Saturday evening from 5;30 till 8 and Sunday afternoon noon till 4.

Miller adds that in the future she would like to expand the event to include homecomings as well.