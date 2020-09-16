SAUW Goal: Raise $550,000

With a mission that echoes back to its roots of providing financial support to area organizations, the Salina Area United Way is kicking off the 2020-2021 campaign with a hybrid event next week.

Executive Director of the Salina Area United Way Claire Mullen joined in on the KSAL Morning News Wednesday with a blueprint that dates back to the mid 1930’s. Mullen said raising money to fund local agencies has always been the key in helping the community.

The theme for the 2020-2021 Annual Campaign is “Building Bridges: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow” with a goal to raise $550,000.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 and will have virtual and in-person interviews with community partner directors, board members and more.

3B’s BBQ Food Truck will be located at the office from 11am to 2pm. Visitors can stop by for the coffee corner, a look at the campaign video, and other mini videos, giveaways, volunteer of the year and more.

The live event will be streamed via the Salina Area United Way Facebook page and on YouTube, or join the staff and board of directors at their office located at 210 E Walnut St., Suite 100.