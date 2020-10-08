Saturday Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers will gather Saturday morning in Salina to help make the community a better place to live. People of all ages will roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

Organizers tell KSAL News they didn’t have a similar Spring Spruce-Up because of Covid-19, but feel they can offer a safe environment for volunteers to help clean-up Salina.

The projects include:

Ashby House – Painting at shelter, cleaning up flowerbeds and removing debris and trash from properties. Meet at 204 S. 8th Street.

North Town – Cleaning the landscaping at 5-Corners and putting medallions on storm drains and distributing flyers about water quality. Meet at 5-Corners, Ninth Street & Broadway.

Old Smoky Hill River Channel – Picking up trash on the Smoky Hill River next to YMCA, Lum Felton Park and the riverbed behind the Salina Community Theatre. Meet at YMCA parking lot.

The Temple – Painting the lower level gathering space. Enter through the red door on north side of building, 336 S. Santa Fe

Volunteers are asked to meet at the work locations. Volunteers must wear a mask, bring their own water, snacks and gloves. Social Distancing will be mandatory. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation. The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 8:00 a.m till noon on Saturday. _ _ _

Volunteer to Help