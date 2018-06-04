Rock Throwing Thief Arrested after Chase

A Wichita man is facing multiple charges in Salina after a chase ended with his arrest in McPherson County.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, on Saturday morning around 7:35am, officers were called to Tractor Supply Company located at 3120 Riffel Drive after an employee discovered a broken window at the store and saw a man driving away in a Honda Civic.

The staff member described the suspect’s vehicle and moments later deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the car on Interstate-135 near Water Well Road.

The chase ended when spike strips were deployed on I-135 near mile marker #65 and 48-year-old Matthew Warren of Wichita was taken into custody on charges that could include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, damage to property and theft.

Authorities say he took an $8 rose bush from the store and at one point during the chase pulled over and placed the bush on the side of the roadway.

During another stop, officers say he allegedly threw rocks at the deputies vehicle, hitting it.

Damage to the glass and automatic door frame at Tractor Supply is listed at $3,500.