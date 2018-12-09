Salina, KS

Large Crowd Attends Mayor’s Christmas Party

KSAL StaffDecember 9, 2018

Salina Mayor Karly Ryan threw a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon, and two special visitors were the highlight of the event. That jolly old elf, and Curious George both showed up to join in the fun along with over 600 people.

For the 39th year in a row the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department hosted the Mayor’s Christmas Party at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

The free holiday event is designed for the entire family.

Featured activities included:

  • Curious George with Jammin’ Randy
  • Holiday dancers
  • kids karaoke
  • treat bags
  • prizes
  • crafts

Of course the highlight was a visit from Santa. The big arrived to a rousing ovation, then sat and posed for photos as he visited with the children.

Over 600 people attended the free family event.

 

 

 

