Sanders Signs Off

A long-time voice on Salina radio signed off for the final time Friday evening.

KSAL’s Clarke Sanders, whose radio career has spanned nearly four decades, is stepping away from the microphone full-time. He announced to his audience he is semi-retiring. Sanders will no longer be the full-time host of “Friendly Fire” or “The Clarke Sanders Show”.

Sanders’s radio career began in September of 1975 in Virginia. Following a couple of other stops along the way including Dodge City, he started at KSAL in Salina in 1985. Though Sanders briefly left the station twice, this is where he spent nearly the rest of his career.

Though he will no longer be a full-time on-air host, Sanders is not totally leaving the station. He will still host trips, and he will still do some sports play-by-play.

Both live, local, shows Sanders hosted will continue on KSAL, though there will be a few changes.

Here are the final broadcasts, in their entirety: