Same Mission, New Location

A group of dedicated volunteers will be on a mission this Saturday evening in Salina to raise money in the fight against cancer. The 2025 Relay For Life of Saline County will be held, this year at a new location, at the Saint Francis Ministries campus located at 110 W Otis in North Salina.

Organizers invite everyone to what they say will be an unforgettable evening filled with hope, remembrance, and community spirit. This year’s theme “Magic of Relay” celebrates the power we have when we come together to fight cancer.

Now at the new location the event will feature live music, dance performances, food trucks, a silent auction, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Highlights include a special survivor celebration, a dessert bar for survivors, and the heartfelt luminaria ceremony.

With a goal of raising $55,000, every step, donation, and shared moment helps bring us closer to a future free from cancer. Supported by generous sponsors including Schwan’s, Sunbelt Solomon and Sunflower Bank, this event is open to all in Saline County and neighboring communities.

Cancer continues to impact millions of lives each year. In 2025, more than 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer, and over 618,000 will lose their lives. Building on 40 Years of Impact, Relay For Life has raised nearly $7 billion since 1985, funding research, patient support, and advocacy that lead to real, life-saving progress.

The Relay For Life of Saline County is proud to contribute to this mission for its 33rd year. Every dollar helps fund breakthroughs in treatment, supports families navigating cancer, and fuels programs that bring care and resources to those who need them most. Together, we can create a future where cancer is no longer a threat—and that future starts with us.

Whether you’re walking, cheering on a loved one, or simply soaking in the magic, there’s something for everyone.

Learn more at http://relay.org/salinecoks and join the conversation on Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/groups/salineksrelay.

Saturday, May 31st from 4:00pm to 10:30pm

Saint Francis Ministries (former St. John’s Military School) 110 W. Otis Ave, Salina, KS