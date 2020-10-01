Same Mission, New Brand

Salina Family Healthcare Center is getting a new brand and a new look.

According to the organization, since the founding as the region’s community health center, Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) has provided quality health services for all, regardless of ability to pay. Recognizing an ongoing mission to serve the community at the crossroads of compassionate healthcare and professional education, SFHC is revealing a new look, designed to reflect and project their mission, vision, and values.

At the core of their new brand is a new logo, a medical cross, a recognizable symbol of the healthcare field and healing. In the background of the cross, the negative space forms the subtle curves of an ‘S.’ This serves as an obvious allusion to Salina, Saline County and our clinic’s name, Salina Family Healthcare Center. The ‘S’ is also drawn to suggest an infinity symbol turned 90 degrees, which represents their enduring commitment to the community and every individual in it.

“Our brand and logo were created very intentionally. The colors. The font. The logo shape, including the negative space. This intentionality reflects how we serve our patients,” said Dr. Kraft, CEO/CMO. “Everything we do arises purposefully from our core values with excellence, patient-centeredness, and access as just a few of those values that drive our care.”

The new brand culminates to share who they really are, a reliable, friendly healthcare center, offering comprehensive services, by a team of highly trained professionals, so that each patient receives the best possible care.

“A new logo is the most obvious outward expression of our new brand. The brand, however, includes a new look and feel that extends beyond the logo. This reflects our commitment to the community to be different – better – than we were in the past. Our brand is not a new sticker on an old product. We are committed to improving ourselves for our patients in every way possible. After all, innovation is a core value that we have always held and that is reflected in our new brand,” said Dr. Kraft.

SFHC’s new look will launch through several large projects their team has been working on: new website, updated vehicle wraps, exterior signage, interior paint & signs, videography, and more.

About Salina Family Healthcare

Salina Health Education Foundation, Inc. (SHEF) was founded in 1979 by Dr. Robert Brown as a community based, non-profit family medicine residency program. Salina Cares was founded in 1991 as a clinic to serve the low income uninsured of Salina. In 2004, the two merged to form Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC), as a reflection of a long history of service to the community. SFHC offers comprehensive services for all, no exceptions. For more information on our medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, please visit us online at salinahealth.org or give us a call at 785-825-7251. SFHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).