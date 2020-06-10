Salina, KS

Salvation Army to Distribute Fans

Todd PittengerJune 10, 2020

As summer is just starting,  people without access to air conditioning or other means of staying cool during hot and humid weather can receive fans from the Salina Salvation Army. According to the agency, they will make free fans available again this year.

The Salina Salvation Army, located on North Santa Fe, will be distributing box fans this week, on Thursday beginning at 1:00 in the afternoon.

Those receiving a fan must bring an ID, and separate proof of address. The fans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The Salvation Army thanks Evergy for donating 400 box fans.

The fans are intended for those who do not have a fan or air conditioning in their home and cannot afford to purchase one. To help the most people, each household is eligible for one fan.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

