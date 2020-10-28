Salvation Army to Accept Applications For Christmas Assistance.

The Salina Salvation Army will take applications for Christmas assistance beginning next week.

According to the agency, applications will be taken for Angel Tree and Toys. Only families with children 16 and younger need apply.

Due to Covid restrictions and the safety of all participants some changes have been made for the process. Only one person per household will be allowed to wait in line and process application. Masks will be required and no children allowed.

Toy shopping will not be available this year. Toys will be preselected according to age and gender.

Order of applications does not matter you may apply any day during the two week period. All qualifying applicants will receive assistance in the same matter no matter what day they apply.

Applications will be accepted Monday, November 2nd thru Friday, November 13th . The facility on North Santa Fe will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm accepting applications.