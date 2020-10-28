Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 35 °

Salvation Army to Accept Applications For Christmas Assistance.

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

The Salina Salvation Army will take applications for Christmas assistance beginning next week.

According to the agency, applications will be taken for Angel Tree and Toys. Only families with children 16 and younger need apply.

Due to Covid restrictions and the safety of all participants some changes have been made for the process. Only one person per household will be allowed to wait in line and process application. Masks will be required and no children allowed.

Toy shopping will not be available this year. Toys will be preselected according to age and gender.

Order of applications does not matter you may apply any day during the two week period. All qualifying applicants will receive assistance in the same matter no matter what day they apply.

Applications will be accepted Monday, November 2nd thru Friday, November 13th . The facility on North Santa Fe will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm accepting applications.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

No “Guns & Hoses” ...

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs in Salina have come together every Octob...

October 28, 2020 Comments

Salina Doctor Appointed to State Bo...

Kansas News

October 28, 2020

Salvation Army to Accept Applicatio...

Top News

October 28, 2020

COVID Death at Hutchinson Prison

Kansas News

October 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Doctor Appointed t...
October 28, 2020Comments
COVID Death at Hutchinson...
October 28, 2020Comments
YMCA to Begin Lobby Renov...
October 27, 2020Comments
Nearly 200 Pounds of Pres...
October 27, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH