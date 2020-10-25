Salvation Army Preparing For Holidays

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing and adjusting its programs to meet safe restrictions and guidelines for those in need.

The agency is now scheduling bell ringing volunteers for the Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Additionally, the Salvation Army is now taking applications for Bell Ringer positions. Applications may be picked up at their facility at 1137 N. Santa Fe.

To help you may volunteer at registertoring.com

Covid guidelines will be necessary to provide safety for those who participate.

The Salvation Army Kettles will be placed throughout the community beginning Nov. 7 until Dec. 24.