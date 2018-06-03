Salvation Army Offering Free Fans

People without access to air conditioning or other means of staying cool during hot and humid weather can receive fans from the Salina Salvation Army. According to the agency, they will make free fans available again this year.

The Salvation Army, located at on North Santa Fe, will be distributing box fans on Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Those receiving a fan must bring an ID, and separate proof of address. Enter at the Santa Fe entrance to the facility.

The fans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The Salvation Army thanks Westar Energy for donating 294 box fans and to High Reach Equipment for their help in delivery.

The fans are intended for those who do not have a fan or air conditioning in their home and cannot afford to purchase one. To help the most people, each household is eligible for one fan.

Fans help relieve sweltering summer heat, but some days finding an air-conditioned space is the safest option. Stay aware of these heat safety tips and signs of heat illness.

—

HEAT SAFETY

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Ensure they have water and a shady place to rest.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

HEAT CAN BE DANGEROUS

Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Avoid problems by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.

If a person is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

HEAT STROKE IS LIFE-THREATENING

Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting; and high body temperature. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number immediately if some shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.