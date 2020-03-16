Salvation Army Making Changes to Stay Open

The Salina Salvation Army of will continue to be open to serve the needs of the most vulnerable people during this time of crisis. To comply with recommended guidelines and insure the wellness of others, along with The Salvation Army employees the following procedures have been put in place.

The Salvation Army office at 1137 N. Santa will be open only for scheduled appointments. Those needing assistance may call the office at 823-2251. Those with scheduled appointments may come to the south entrance and you will be met there by staff.

Showers for homeless people will be provided 8:30 am till noon, one person at a time in the building.

The Community Meal will continue with to go meals only. Dine in will not be available at this time. Meals will be handed out at the South door of the Salvation Army for Breakfast 8:15 to 9:15 am, lunch 11:30 am 1o 12:30 pm, Supper 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

This protocol will be through March 30, 2020 unless updates are needed.