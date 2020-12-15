Salvation Army Gifted Second Gold Coin

The Salina Salvation Army has been doubly blessed this holiday season. Another gold coin has been dropped in a red kettle.

The agency tells KSAL News as they were counting collections Monday evening they discovered a gold South African Krugerrand coin. The coin, valued at upwards of $2,000, had been dropped off in a bucket at the Dillons Grocery store on Planet Avenue.

Last week a U.S. Liberty gold coin was dropped off to the agency.

Captain Lynn Lopez says she had never had a gold coin donated in her 10 years with the organization, and now she has had two within a week.

The gift comes at a time the agency says “when the need is so great”.

A grateful Lopez says she is headed to a gold dealer today to sell the coins.