Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 21 °

Salvation Army Gifted Second Gold Coin

Todd PittengerDecember 15, 2020

The Salina Salvation Army has been doubly blessed this holiday season. Another gold coin has been dropped in a red kettle.

The agency tells KSAL News as they were counting collections Monday evening they discovered a gold South African Krugerrand coin. The coin, valued at upwards of $2,000, had been dropped off in a bucket at the Dillons Grocery store on Planet Avenue.

Last week a U.S. Liberty gold coin was dropped off to the agency.

Captain Lynn Lopez says she had never had a gold coin donated in her 10 years with the organization, and now she has had two within a week.

The gift comes at a time the agency says “when the need is so great”.

A grateful Lopez says she is headed to a gold dealer today to sell the coins.

 

                  

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salvation Army Gifted Second Gold C...

The Salina Salvation Army has been doubly blessed this holiday season. Another gold coin has been dr...

December 15, 2020 Comments

Fast start, sharp shooting Coyotes ...

Sports News

December 15, 2020

Costly Mistakes Plague Wesleyan Men...

Sports News

December 15, 2020

Pfizer Vaccine Arrives in Kansas

Kansas News

December 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pfizer Vaccine Arrives in...
December 14, 2020Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 112 N...
December 14, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Missing Man Found...
December 14, 2020Comments
Chase, Crash, Arrest
December 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices