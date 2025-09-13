Salvador Perez Hits 300th Career Home Run

The Royals’ 2025 season may have taken a downward turn, but Salvador Perez continues to prove that age is just a number.

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, the veteran catcher added another milestone to his surefire Hall of Fame career, hitting his 299th and 300th career home runs in the same game.

Perez became the 8th primary catcher in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs, and is just the second to achieve it with one team.

The same swing that brought his 300th homer, also drove in his 1,000th career RBI. Salvy is the third Royal ever to reach that staggering total.

Even if Salvy’s production drops a little bit in 2026, he will still find himself in position to become the Royals all-time leader in home runs. George Brett owns the franchise record with 317.

After No. 300 sailed over the outfield fence, the Royals’ social media team shared a video of George Brett congratulating Perez on the milestone.

In the clip, Brett jokes, “They always say the first 300 are the hardest…” before adding that Perez makes him proud to be a Royal.