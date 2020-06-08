Salina, KS

Saline Couple Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerJune 8, 2020

Two people from Salina were hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash along Interstate 70 in Russell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was headed east on the Interstate when a tire  blew. The rider  lost control and crashed in the median.

The rider, 62-year-old Terry Millett of Salina was transported to the hospital in Russell with suspected minor injures. A passenger, 61-year-old Colleen McGraw-Millett was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened right before 5:00 Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Russell County, about two miles west of U.S. 281 Highway.

