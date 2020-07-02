Salina, KS

Saline County Will Not Mandate Masks

Todd PittengerJuly 2, 2020

The Saline County Commission went against the recommendation of Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller and will not implement a mandatory mask ordinance.

Rather than adopt Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order which would mandate facial coverings in public places, with some exceptions, the commission by a 4 -1 vote instead adopted to instead enact a local ordinance which does not require masks, but does strongly encourage them.

Prior to the vote 16 citizens spoke, eight speaking in favor of a mask ordinance and seven against. One person did not advocate either way, but did ask for an exemption if an ordinance were to pass.

Health Officer Tiller, citing concerns about the number of local COVID-19 cases, told commissioners “I think to move forward and do nothing is probably not our best option”.

 

Commissioners who voted against the mask ordinance cited concerns about enforcing it, and the impact it would have on local businesses.

The final vote was 4 -1 against imposing the ordinance, with Commission Chairman Robert Vidricksen casting the lone dissenting vote.

