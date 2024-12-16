Saline County Treasurer’s Office Escrow Accounts Investigated

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is reviewing a case involving the Saline County Treasurer’s Office for potential criminal charges.

According to Saline County, an investigation involving irregularities in a small number of escrow accounts established directly with the Saline County Treasurer’s Office is currently under review by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has conducted a detailed investigation of the matter, and the case is now under consideration for potential prosecution. At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.

The investigation began in April 2022, following the discovery of discrepancies during routine operations. Safeguards have since been implemented within the Treasurer’s Office to prevent future incidents, and all affected accounts have been corrected to ensure that payments were properly credited. Saline County has also filed a claim with its insurance carrier and expects all funds to be recovered once the legal process concludes.

The county says while they understand the complexity of this case, frustration has grown over the time it has taken to move forward. In an effort to expedite progress, Saline County recently made a request to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office to take on this case for review and potential prosecution. The Attorney General’s Office recently confirmed their acceptance of the case.

Due to the circumstances in this case, Saline County has been unable to speak publicly and is limited in the information that can be shared due to legal and ethical obligations. While frustrating, these constraints ensure compliance with the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct (KRPC), designed to preserve the integrity of the judicial process and protect the rights of all parties involved. As a result, details about evidence, the accused, or opinions about the case cannot be disclosed at this time.

Once the legal process is complete, Saline County is committed to sharing all information that can legally be disclosed with the public. As a reminder, individuals under investigation are presumed innocent of the charges unless and until proven guilty. Saline County will continue to fully support the investigative and judicial process while maintaining its commitment to transparency and accountability.