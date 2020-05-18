Saline County Still With 28 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has gone three days in a row without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, locally there have been 28 cases. Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

KDHE reported the following in their release and can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus:

A total of 8,340 cases with 173 deaths reported.

There have been 58,650 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 100 years (median 42 years).

Announcements:

Reopening Kansas comes by milestones, not on a timetable. Progress will be measured by monitoring our testing rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ability to contact trace, and the availability of personal protective equipment. Here’s what you can do to help reach reopening milestones:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wear masks in public settings.

Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings.

Avoid socializing with large groups.

High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs.

Minimize nonessential travel.

Check-in (via phone/letter/text/email) with friends and family who are isolated.

Wash your hands frequently.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.