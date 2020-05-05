Saline County Still Steady With 21 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has gone four days in a row without any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report. The county is holding steady with 21 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, though, numbers keep rising. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are a total of 5,030 positive cases and 134 deaths.

There are now more than 5,200 coronavirus cases in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 5,245 positive cases and 136 deaths. That is an increase of 215 positive cases from yesterday’s release.

33,358 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 43 years of age).

The health department will continue to do all that they can to avoid any setbacks during this reopening process. Here are some things that you can do to help: