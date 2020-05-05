Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 45 °

Saline County Still Steady With 21 COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2020

Saline County has gone four days in a row without any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report. The county is holding steady with 21 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, though, numbers keep rising. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are a total of 5,030 positive cases and 134 deaths.

There are now more than 5,200 coronavirus cases in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the following in their daily release:

  • A total of 5,245 positive cases and 136 deaths.  That is an increase of 215 positive cases from yesterday’s release.
  • 33,358 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.
  • The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 43 years of age).

The health department  will continue to do all that they can to avoid any setbacks during this reopening process.  Here are some things that you can do to help:

  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • Wear masks in public settings.
  • Maximize physical distances (6 ft. or more) in public settings.
  • Utilize online or mail in services to conduct business.
  • Avoid socializing with large groups.
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs.
  • Minimize nonessential travel.
  • Wash your hands frequently.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina South Grad Wins Pulitzer Pri...

A Salina South high school graduate has won a Pulitzer Prize. Author and poet Anne Boyer, a creat...

May 5, 2020 Comments

Saline County Still Steady With 21 ...

Kansas News

May 4, 2020

3rd Inmate Death Due To COVID-19 at...

Kansas News

May 4, 2020

Destruction of Property at the Kans...

Kansas News

May 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Still Stead...
May 4, 2020Comments
3rd Inmate Death Due To C...
May 4, 2020Comments
Destruction of Property a...
May 4, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5...
May 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH