Saline County Still Steady With 17 COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2020

On a day where the state of Kansas saw it’s biggest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases there were no new confirmed cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department,  Saline County is holding steady with 17 conformed cases of the virus. There also have been two COVID-19 related deaths locally.  Saline County has seen no new confirmed infections in five of the last six days.

Statewide the increase in new cases is 186 in the past 24 hours–the most that state has seen in a 24 hour time period during the pandemic. One of the biggest reasons for the jump continues to be ongoing issues in southwest Kansas, where multiple “virus clusters” or “hot spots” have impacted Ford County (Dodge City is the county seat,) who now has the third most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state at 280. Meanwhile, Seward County (Liberal is the county seat) has 84 cases and Finney County (Garden City is the County Seat) has 56 cases of the virus.

Overall in Kansas there are a  total of 2,211 positive cases and 110 deaths.

Governor Kelly’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect. Social distancing is imperative. It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks.

