Saline County Still Steady With 17 COVID-19 Cases

On the second day in a row where the state of Kansas saw its biggest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases there were no new confirmed cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Saline County is holding steady with 17 confirmed cases of the virus. There also have been two COVID-19 related deaths locally. Saline County has seen no new confirmed infections in six of the last seven days.

Statewide the increase in new cases is 271 in the past 24 hours–the most that state has seen in a 24 hour time period during the pandemic.

2,482 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, with 112 deaths. Although new cases of the virus have accelerated over the last 48 hours, hospitalization rates from the virus continue to be low, as 442 people are on record of needing to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Population centers continue to have the most COVID-19 activity in the state, as Wyandotte County (484 cases), Johnson County (403 cases) and Sedgwick County (314 cases) lead the state with the most infections. However, southwest Kansas is also having issues of community spread of the disease, as Finney, Ford and Seward counties account for 500 cases between the three counties alone.

In central Kansas, Saline County has now gone three-consecutive days–and six of the last seven days–without a new known case of the virus. Saline County continues at 17 cases and 344 people tested for COVID-19. In other counties around the area, McPherson County has now gone multiple days with no new cases as they hold tight at 19, Marion County stays put with five, Ottawa County has no new cases with three and Dickinson County remains with one case.