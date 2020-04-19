Salina, KS

Saline County Still Steady With 15 COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerApril 19, 2020

For the third day in a row Saline County has gone with no new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they don’t have any additional positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Saline County is holding steady with 15 confirmed cases, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports statewide a total of 1,849 positive cases and 92 deaths.

Other statistics include:

  • There have been 390 of 1,531 cases that have been hospitalized.
  • There have been 16,280 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
  • Age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 51 years of age)

See more information, demographics and charts at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

