Saline County Steady With 28 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has gone a couple of days in a row without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the Saline County Health Department, Saline County locally there have been 28 cases. Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.
Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The new “1.5” Phase, that goes into effect on May 18th, 2020, continues reopening efforts while still preserving some restrictions. The updated plan and frequently asked questions have been updated on our website http://www.saline.org/coronavirus>”>www.saline.org/coronavirus<_tmp_url_0_>;.
As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.
- It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.
- It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).
- It is highly encouraged to continue telework.
- Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.
- Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.
- It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.