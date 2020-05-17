Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 48 °

Saline County Steady With 28 COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerMay 17, 2020

Saline County has gone a couple of days in a row without any new confirmed  COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Saline County locally there have been 28 cases. Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

Governor Laura  Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The new “1.5” Phase, that goes into effect on May 18th, 2020, continues reopening efforts while still preserving some restrictions. The updated plan and frequently asked questions have been updated on our website http://www.saline.org/coronavirus>”>www.saline.org/coronavirus<_tmp_url_0_>;.

As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.
  • It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.
  • It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).
  • It is highly encouraged to continue telework.
  • Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.
  • Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.
  • It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Saline County Steady With 28 COVID-...

Saline County has gone a couple of days in a row without any new confirmed  COVID-19 cases. Acco...

May 17, 2020 Comments

Area Scout Summer Camps Cancelled

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 17, 2020

COVID-19 Cases Linked to Lake Gathe...

COVID-19 Top News

May 17, 2020

Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends

State Parks to Be Open Memorial Day...

Kansas News

May 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Scout Summer Camps C...
May 17, 2020Comments
Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends
State Parks to Be Open Me...
May 17, 2020Comments
Infectious Disease Expert...
May 17, 2020Comments
Foundation Awards Over $6...
May 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH