Saline County Steady With 28 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has gone a couple of days in a row without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Saline County locally there have been 28 cases. Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The new “1.5” Phase, that goes into effect on May 18th, 2020, continues reopening efforts while still preserving some restrictions. The updated plan and frequently asked questions have been updated on our website http://www.saline.org/coronavirus>”>www.saline.org/coronavirus<_tmp_url_0_>;.

As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19: