Saline County Steady With 19 COVID-19 Cases

Saline County is holding steady with 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they do not have any new cases to report on Sunday.

Saline County has 19 confirmed cases of the virus, and two people have died from COVID-19 related causes.

Other are counties report the following:

McPherson County 20 cases

Ottawa County 3 cases

Rice County 3 cases

Dickinson County 2 cases

At 11 am the state reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 3,174 positive cases and 118 deaths. That is an increase of 118 positive cases from yesterday’s release

There were 3,174 cases from 76 counties with 118 deaths reported

There have been 485 of 2,439 cases that have been hospitalized.

There have been 23,053 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 47 years)

There have been 828 positive tests at KHEL and 2,344 at private labs.

Saline County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus. You can do this by: