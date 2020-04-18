Salina, KS

Saline County Steady With 15 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Todd PittengerApril 18, 2020

Saline County has gone a couple of days with no new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they don’t have any additional positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, or Saturday.

Saline County has 15 confirmed cases, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports statewide a total of 1,790 positive cases and 86 deaths.

Other statistics include:

  • There have been 383 of 1,472 cases that have been hospitalized.
  • There have been 15,886 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
  • Age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 52 years of age)

More information, demographics and charts are available at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

