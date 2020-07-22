Salina, KS

Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 7-22

Jeremy BohnJuly 22, 2020

A vehicle catches on fire southeast of Salina and a vehicle was washed off the road in unrelated incidents in Saline County.

A pickup catches fire on Tuesday just after 3 p.m. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 respond to a 1999 Ford F150 truck on fire at the Land Institute, 2440 E. Water Well Rd. It appears that the hot truck pulled in to some grass that caught on fire, then caught the vehicle on fire. There are no injuries and $3,500 of damage is done to the truck.

 

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies helped out a motorist whose vehicle hit a pool of water on the road at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The 2005 Ford Escape then hydroplaned in to the north ditch on Water Well Rd., just east of the intersection with Kipp Rd. and landed in water that was about four feet deep. The 22-year-old Salina man was uninjured in the crash. It is unknown if any damage is done to the vehicle.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

